Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Decreased by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,344,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.30.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

