Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lessened by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.30.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

