Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $200,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.30.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

