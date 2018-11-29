Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Stake Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,051 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Apollo Investment’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 29th.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

WARNING: “Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Stake Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/apollo-investment-corp-ainv-stake-decreased-by-fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc.html.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.