Anthem Inc (ANTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Anthem has raised its dividend by an average of 83.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $17.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

ANTM stock opened at $291.30 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $792,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock worth $5,557,803 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

