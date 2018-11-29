Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,685,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 34.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after buying an additional 419,757 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. BHP Billiton Limited has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

