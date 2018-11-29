Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY remained flat at $$10.17 during trading hours on Monday. 35,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,074. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.