Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 71,171 Shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the period. Conduent comprises approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Conduent by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conduent by 416.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

