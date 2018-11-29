Ancora Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Position in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 20.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 3,096.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

