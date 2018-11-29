Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. MutualFirst Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.28% of MutualFirst Financial worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $71,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,878.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

MutualFirst Financial Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

