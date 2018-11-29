Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 22,950 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Eldorado Resorts worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano purchased 1,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,242.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

