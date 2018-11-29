Anaplan (PLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.30.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/anaplan-plan-announces-earnings-results.html.

In other Anaplan news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 over the last ninety days.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.