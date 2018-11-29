Anaplan (PLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
