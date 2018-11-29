Analyzing Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) and Hub Group (HUBG)

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39% Hub Group 5.78% 10.77% 5.17%

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hub Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Hub Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Hub Group $4.03 billion 0.38 $135.15 million $1.91 23.38

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino-Global Shipping America and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hub Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Sino-Global Shipping America currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. Hub Group has a consensus price target of $57.18, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than Hub Group.

Summary

Hub Group beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss or damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, railcar, and international shipping. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 32,000 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,500 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

