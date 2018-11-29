Analyzing OriginClear (OCLN) & Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -40.45% N/A -318.95% Renewable Energy Group 10.21% 34.52% 21.21%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and Renewable Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Renewable Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $3.35 million 0.08 -$5.23 million N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.47 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -13.43

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renewable Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of -2.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats OriginClear on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated wastewater treatment products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

