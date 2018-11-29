Analyzing Data I/O (DAIO) and Giga-tronics (GIGA)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data I/O and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 2 0 3.00 Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Data I/O currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.00%. Given Data I/O’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O 8.47% 8.68% 6.61% Giga-tronics -11.78% N/A -23.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data I/O and Giga-tronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $34.05 million 1.24 $5.44 million N/A N/A Giga-tronics $9.80 million 0.35 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

Data I/O has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Volatility and Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data I/O beats Giga-tronics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and industrial/Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

