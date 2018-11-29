Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QEP Resources (QEP)

QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QEP Resources actively works to increase its oil development drilling inventory through acquisitions, swaps and organic growth opportunities. The company has shifted its focus to the prolific Permian Basin. Moreover, the company maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Additionally, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. However, cost inflation in the Permian Basin is a concern for the company. Also the shortage in takeaway capacity in the basin can impact QEP Resources’ profitability. Moreover, the company has a weak balance sheet. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/22/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QEP Resources actively works to increase its oil development drilling inventory through acquisitions, swaps and organic growth opportunities. The company has shifted its focus to the Permian Basin, where its third-quarter production rose 104% from the year-ago period. The company also maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Moreover, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. Also, the company is not shy from getting rid of its assets, which do not fit in its portfolio. Consequently, QEP Resources is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as an attractive investment.”

11/21/2018 – QEP Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2018 – QEP Resources was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – QEP Resources was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – QEP Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – QEP Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/23/2018 – QEP Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – QEP Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/3/2018 – QEP Resources is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:QEP opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.35. QEP Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 117.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 165,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 89,764 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth about $13,496,000.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

