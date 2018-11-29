Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Primoris Services (PRIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) in the last few weeks:

11/29/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/23/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/17/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/9/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/8/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/11/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/4/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,083. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Primoris Services Corp alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $18,226,575.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,946,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,928 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.