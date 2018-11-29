Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Primoris Services (PRIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) in the last few weeks:
11/29/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/23/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
11/17/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/9/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/8/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/6/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/23/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
10/18/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 10/11/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
10/10/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/4/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/2/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,083. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $18,226,575.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,946,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,928 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.
