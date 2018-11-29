Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) PT at $32.85

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.28. 542,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,281. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

