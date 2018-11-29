Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Price Target at $1.13

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

RGLS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,129. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.