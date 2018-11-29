Analysts Set Realty Income Corp (O) Target Price at $57.36

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 615,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.