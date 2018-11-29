Analysts Set DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) PT at $2.72

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on DHX. TD Securities cut their price objective on DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.
DHX stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. DHX Media has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.
In other DHX Media news, insider Douglas Edward John Lamb acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$868,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 948,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,840.
About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.