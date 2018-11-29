Analysts Set DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) PT at $2.72

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHX. TD Securities cut their price objective on DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

DHX stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. DHX Media has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHX Media will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DHX Media news, insider Douglas Edward John Lamb acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$868,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 948,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,840.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

