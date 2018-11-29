Analysts Set Danaher Co. (DHR) PT at $111.61

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of DHR opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Danaher has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

