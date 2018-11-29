Analysts Offer Predictions for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,450,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585,338 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,962,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

