Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,535. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,262,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,750,000 after purchasing an additional 469,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,021,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $98,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after purchasing an additional 834,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

