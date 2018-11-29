Analysts Expect Marine Products Corp. (MPX) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marine Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Marine Products posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marine Products will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marine Products.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 38.58%.

MPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.47. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

