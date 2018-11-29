Analysts Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is ($1.14). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,204. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.