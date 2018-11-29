Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 28th (ABCD, ALB, ANIK, ARII, ATAX, ATLO, BANF, BBSI, BCPC, BHBK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 28th:

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Concordia International (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Entertainment One Ltd. is engaged in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company provides film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing and digital content. Entertainment One Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fujitsu General Ltd. provides air conditioners. The company offers split and window, multi split air conditioning systems; VRF systems; air ventilators; air to water heating systems and air deodorizers. Fujitsu General Ltd. is headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan. “

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

