Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast limited (MESO) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 171.79%.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.96. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

