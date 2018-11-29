AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 4,976 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

