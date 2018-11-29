AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $55.61 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,403 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $55,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,112,747,000 after buying an additional 2,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,369,000 after buying an additional 4,080,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,006,000 after buying an additional 277,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after buying an additional 2,903,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,860,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,071,000 after buying an additional 1,937,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

