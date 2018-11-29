Ames National (ATLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ATLO opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Hoff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,324 shares of company stock worth $63,686. Company insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ames National by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

