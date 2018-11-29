AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen’s dull performance in the PharMEDium and Lash unit have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. On the positive side, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. AmerisourceBergen also continues to gain from its specialty distribution business. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.07.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $25,432,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $246,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,845. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 412.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

