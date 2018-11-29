American International Group Inc. Invests $10.77 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. TheStreet lowered Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. MED boosted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $71.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

