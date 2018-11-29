American International Group Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Shares of SLAB opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $113,330.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,931 shares of company stock valued at $418,026. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

