American Century Companies Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $296,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $393,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

