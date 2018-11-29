America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

AMX stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

