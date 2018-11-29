America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMX. TheStreet upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

AMX opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,121,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

