Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd owned 0.05% of Amc Networks worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amc Networks by 31.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,670,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,166,000 after acquiring an additional 631,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Amc Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amc Networks by 20.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amc Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The company had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/amc-networks-inc-amcx-shares-sold-by-investec-asset-management-pty-ltd.html.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.