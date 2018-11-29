Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total transaction of $3,963,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,842 shares of company stock valued at $46,521,741. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,677.75 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,124.74 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.01.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

