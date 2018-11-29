Amarin (AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Amarin stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Amarin’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 316,604 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $5,106,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,623,760 shares of company stock valued at $46,399,759. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 704,126.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $42,388,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

