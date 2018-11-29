Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,716,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 286,863 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2,902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 942,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.