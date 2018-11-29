Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the third quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 350,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

