Allison Transmission (ALSN) Downgraded by Macquarie

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of ALSN opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $228,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $5,770,232.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,714,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,724 shares of company stock worth $19,561,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 306,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

