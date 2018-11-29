Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246,015 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.98% of Xylem worth $141,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,396,390.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-trims-stake-in-xylem-inc-xyl.html.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.