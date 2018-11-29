Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $115.37 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,712,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $115,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,295,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 992,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,579,000 after purchasing an additional 283,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 96,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $93.27 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $192,697.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

