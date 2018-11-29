Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $111,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,599 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,629 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 954,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,966,000 after acquiring an additional 528,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 462,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,098,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

