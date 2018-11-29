Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Moody’s worth $45,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

