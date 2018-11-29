Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $44,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.28.

HLT opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

