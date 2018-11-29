Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,939,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

AGN stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/allergan-plc-agn-shares-bought-by-fdx-advisors-inc.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.