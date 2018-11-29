Allegion PLC (ALLE) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.29% of Allegion worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 428.5% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after buying an additional 988,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $42,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 81.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 508,048 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 374.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 468,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after buying an additional 369,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $29,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

